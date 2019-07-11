LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast - an in-depth look at Extreme Rules

The Lock Up crew return with an in-depth look at Sunday night’s Sky Sports Box Office event, Extreme Rules

WWE editor Jefferson Lake is joined by Faz and TJ and on the docket for discussion are all 10 main-roster matches, in which seven WWE championships will be on the line.

The team ponder whether The Undertaker will want to get back on track performance-wise after his difficult night in Saudi Arabia against Goldberg, if it is time to 'press the button' on Heavy Machinery and if Sasha Banks - or maybe someone else - will return to help Bayley even the odds against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

With a healthy dose of biscuit-related chat, a group Kevin Keegan impersonation when contemplating the prospect of a double title loss for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and an extremely wild piece of fantasy booking which would see Brock Lesnar become women's champion this is truly a must-listen episode!

Click here to listen to this week's episode or use the player below to stream the latest Lock Up words of wisdom direct to your device...