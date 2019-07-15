WWE Raw: Seth Rollins wins Universal title shot against Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins will bid to reclaim the WWE Universal from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins won a cross-branded 10-man battle royal on Raw to earn the right to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Rollins dropped the Universal title to Lesnar at Extreme Rules on Sunday night following a successful Money In The Bank cash-in.

But he was given the opportunity to win an instant rematch against the man he defeated at WrestleMania 35 in a star-studded match featuring nine other top-tier talents.

Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Big E, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Cesaro completed the field of hopefuls in the Raw main-event contest.

Under the watchful eye of the new champion and his advocate Paul Heyman, it appeared for a long spell that the next Universal title challenger would be Orton.

SmackDown's Viper had dished out several RKOs and eliminations to find himself in the final two but it was Rollins who prevailed and it is Rollins who will face Lesnar at SummerSlam in Toronto next month.

Natalya earned the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw women's title on her home Canadian turf at SummerSlam

Natalya earns SummerSlam title chance

Rollins was not the only member of the Raw roster securing themselves a huge SummerSlam date as Natalya prevailed in a fatal four-way with a crack at women's champion Becky Lynch up for grabs.

Alexa Bliss provided the first elimination of the match by pinning Carmella but she - and Naomi - were then eliminated by Natalya who will now face Lynch in her native Canada.

The Queen of Harts then displayed some aggression by going nose to nose with Lynch and promising to "rip that greasy orange mop" from her head.

WWE 24/7 champion Drake Maverick had an unexpected guest in his honeymoon suite in the form of R-Truth

24/7 Title changes hands

A night of pleasure turned to pain for Drake Maverick when R-Truth struck, reclaiming the 24/7 Championship moments before Maverick was set to complete the long-awaited consummation of his marriage to Renee Michelle.

With the referee disguised as the room service attendant at the Mavericks' hotel, Truth smuggled himself into their room underneath a champagne tray, emerging to crossbody Drake on top of the rose petal-covered bed to score the pinfall.

Truth took the title and made a swift exit, leaving Maverick to frantically chase after the love of his life and leave his beautiful wife behind.