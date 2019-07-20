VOTE: Best Extreme Rules match - pick your favourite bout from Sunday's event
Last Updated: 19/07/19 11:31am
Extreme Rules is in the books, and the road to SummerSlam is under way - but what was your favourite match on Sunday night?
There were four title changes and The Undertaker made a triumphant return to the ring on a night of high drama and explosive action in Philadelphia.
The majority verdict is that Extreme Rules was one of the best WWE pay-per-view events of the year, getting the balance right between hard-hitting matches, more technical bouts, and advancing and concluding storylines.
In a snap poll of Sky Sports WWE Twitter followers, 66 per cent of responses gave it a positive thumbs up verdict.
Now, it's time to decide which was the best match on the 10-contest card in Philly - and the honour of making that selection lies with you.
We have not included the unscheduled Universal title match between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar, but Kevin Owens' rapid-fire win over Dolph Ziggler does make the cut.
Let us know your pick using our exclusive voting software below...