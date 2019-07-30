Was Rey Mysterio unmasked by Andrade on Raw?

0:55 Rey Mysterio was controversially unmasked by Andrade on last night's Raw Rey Mysterio was controversially unmasked by Andrade on last night's Raw

Andrade committed one of the great crimes of Mexican wrestling on Monday night's Raw with an attempted unmasking of Rey Mysterio.

The removal of a mask against a competitor's will is seen as a great sign of disrespect as lucha tradition dictates that the mask represents the person's character.

Mysterio is known as "the man of a thousand masks" and wears a different one from his vast collection to each of his matches.

But after he was beaten by Andrade in their chapter of a five-man gauntlet match, the heel tore off a large section of the facial covering, exposing Rey's face before he quickly covered up.

Andrade himself previously wrestled under a mask in Mexico as La Sombra (The Shadow) and lost it in a match against Atlantis at CMLL's 81st-anniversary show in September 2015.

It is not unknown for wrestlers in Mexico to not only wear the mask for the entirety of their career, but also when making public appearances away from the ring - legendary wrestler El Santo was buried wearing his iconic silver mask when he died in 1984.

