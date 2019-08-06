WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar destroys Seth Rollins ahead of SummerSlam title match

3:57 Brock Lesnar taught Seth Rollins a lesson after an injured Beast Slayer came out to confront the The Beast Incarnate. Brock Lesnar taught Seth Rollins a lesson after an injured Beast Slayer came out to confront the The Beast Incarnate.

A clearly injured Seth Rollins came out fighting against Brock Lesnar but was once again beaten down by the Universal champion.

Rollins deserves some credit for being anywhere near Raw after last week's assault, which saw Lesnar hit him with three F5s onto a chair and one on a stretcher after he was dragged from the back of an ambulance.

He showed up last night with a chair in hand to try to gain some ground back before he challenges Lesnar for the Universal title at SummerSlam on Sunday but while it was a reminder that Rollins still possesses the heart of a champion, it was also a reminder that he seems to pose little threat to Lesnar in his current state.

Against further protestation from Heyman, Lesnar easily swatted his challenger down by booting him in the injured ribs and administering an F5 to conclude a beating that was mercifully shorter but no less terrible than the one he inflicted last week.

Despite all this, however, Rollins still grabbed the mic after the beatdown and vowed to make it to Toronto and face Lesnar for the championship in six days simply because it's worth it to try. "This is all I am," were his parting words.

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

The Fiend takes out Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle's Pittsburgh homecoming was far from a happy one, as the WWE Hall of Famer became the second legend to fall victim to The Fiend.

Angle was serving as the special guest referee for the match between Cedric Alexander and Drew McIntyre - a match that never got underway and quickly turned into a ringside brawl following a sneak attack by McIntyre.

Before he could get the bout in the ring, the lights went out and Bray Wyatt's Fiend emerged to lock in the Mandible Claw, muscling Angle to the mat before he vanished into the night.

Roman Reigns attacked again

The identity of Roman Reigns' mystery attacker remains a mystery - and the attacks keep on coming.

Reigns had another close call on Raw, almost being run down by a car when he arrived at the arena. This came just six days after a forklift incident sent a piece of rigging falling on top of him and certainly seemed more deliberate than that near-disaster, which Reigns had chalked up to an accident.

Ironically, the parking lot incident also seemed to simultaneously clear one of last week's most prominent suspects. Recent rival Samoa Joe had spent the entire show aggressively professing his innocence, and given that the crash happened as he was marching to confront Reigns in the parking lot (and given that Joe chased the car away and stood guard over Reigns while the medics arrived), the two-time United States Champion appears to be exonerated of any wrongdoing.

And so, the mystery continues.

1:42 Mike Kanellis pinned Maria Kanellis in the hospital to become the new 24/7 champion, but R-Truth was in the waiting room to get his baby back Mike Kanellis pinned Maria Kanellis in the hospital to become the new 24/7 champion, but R-Truth was in the waiting room to get his baby back

24/7 title changes hands - at hospital

For one glorious moment, Mike Kanellis was again the man of the house. After weeks of emasculation at the hands of his pregnant wife Maria, the embattled superstar pinned his beloved during her hospital appointment to win the 24/7 Championship she had committed to lording over his head for an indefinite amount of time.

But Kanellis' victory was short-lived, as R-Truth - disguised as a pregnant woman - struck with a roll-up pin of his own in the waiting room to defeat Mike for the title just moments later.