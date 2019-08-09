WWE SummerSlam flashback: Ronda Rousey wins the Raw title

1:21 We head back to last year's SummerSlam from New York, where Ronda Rousey beat Alexa Bliss to become Raw women's champion We head back to last year's SummerSlam from New York, where Ronda Rousey beat Alexa Bliss to become Raw women's champion

Ronda Rousey's path of destruction through WWE was always going to lead her to championship gold, and so it proved at last year's SummerSlam.

The vast majority of the roster had tried - and failed - to conquer the former UFC champion following her move to the squared circle in April of 2018.

The final target in her line of sight was Alexa Bliss, who was holding on to the Raw women's title by her fingertips as Rousey's pursuit of it grew increasingly focused and intense.

They went head to head at SummerSlam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the match was as one-sided as had been predicted.

Bliss stalled for long periods but was only delaying the inevitable and felt the full force of Rousey's wrath with a trademark armbar which sealed the victory.

Click on the video above to check out this slice of SummerSlam nostalgia and don't forget to catch this year's show in full live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night.