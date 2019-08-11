SummerSlam flashback: Brock Lesnar defeats The Rock to win WWE title

1:16 We head back to SummerSlam 2002 when Brock Lesnar created WWE history by beating 'the most electrifying man in sports entertainment', The Rock We head back to SummerSlam 2002 when Brock Lesnar created WWE history by beating 'the most electrifying man in sports entertainment', The Rock

Dubbed 'The Next Big Thing', SummerSlam 2002 turned out to be the passing of the torch when Brock Lesnar defeated The Rock to become the WWE champion.

In one of the greatest rookie years the company has ever seen, Lesnar took on The Rock in one of the most spectacular title matches in SummerSlam history.

At the time, Lesnar had already won the King of the King and was on the cusp of greatness. In his way was the megastar, The Rock, who at this point was already making a name from himself in Hollywood.

Lesnar brought his natural God-given power to the table early on and stamped his authority on the match by dominating The Rock. However, The Rock fought back and delivered a Rock Bottom on Lesnar.

During the closing stages of the match, Lesnar surprised The Rock and hit a Rock Bottom of his own before hitting The Rock with a fatal F-5 to become the youngest WWE champion in history.

