Jefferson Lake
WWE Editor @jeffersonlake
WWE SummerSlam ends in late drama with main-event title change
Last Updated: 12/08/19 5:56am
Seth Rollins recaptured the WWE Universal title after defeating Brock Lesnar in a dramatic late finish to SummerSlam.
For the second SummerSlam running, the Beast dropped the Universal belt to a member of the Shield, with Rollins pinning Lesnar after a Stomp in a gruelling match which saw a commentary desk destroyed.
It was the only title change at SummerSlam, with all of the other champions retaining their crowns at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.
In a match outcome which suggests their program is not over, Kofi Kingston retained the WWE title after he and Randy Orton went to a double count-out.
In the women's division, Becky Lynch's grip on the Raw title remains firm after she tapped out Natalya in a submission match and Bayley is still the SmackDown champion after pinning Ember Moon after an avalanche Bayley-to-belly.
The Fiend made a dramatic and intense debut, defeating Finn Balor after a Sister Abigail in a match which lived up to all of its macabre expectations.
Goldberg completed a widely-predicted short-order win over Dolph Ziggler, although he did take a superkick in the first seconds of the match, and added insult to injury with two post-match attacks.
Trish Stratus' return to the ring for her first singles match in eight years ending in disappointment with a loss to Charlotte Flair but the Hall of Famer was afforded a standing ovation by her home town crowd in what will almost certainly be her last match.
AJ Styles retained the United States championship after reversing a top-rope attack by Ricochet into a Styles Clash.