WWE SummerSlam ends in late drama with main-event title change

All the biggest and best moves from WWE SummerSlam, still available on Sky Sports Box Office

Seth Rollins recaptured the WWE Universal title after defeating Brock Lesnar in a dramatic late finish to SummerSlam.

For the second SummerSlam running, the Beast dropped the Universal belt to a member of the Shield, with Rollins pinning Lesnar after a Stomp in a gruelling match which saw a commentary desk destroyed.

It was the only title change at SummerSlam, with all of the other champions retaining their crowns at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The Fiend's entrance lived up to expectation at SummerSlam

In a match outcome which suggests their program is not over, Kofi Kingston retained the WWE title after he and Randy Orton went to a double count-out.

In the women's division, Becky Lynch's grip on the Raw title remains firm after she tapped out Natalya in a submission match and Bayley is still the SmackDown champion after pinning Ember Moon after an avalanche Bayley-to-belly.

Trish Stratus thanked her hometown fans after her match with Charlotte Flair

The Fiend made a dramatic and intense debut, defeating Finn Balor after a Sister Abigail in a match which lived up to all of its macabre expectations.

Goldberg completed a widely-predicted short-order win over Dolph Ziggler, although he did take a superkick in the first seconds of the match, and added insult to injury with two post-match attacks.

Dolph Ziggler called out Goldberg after their match twice and was answered both times with a spear

Trish Stratus' return to the ring for her first singles match in eight years ending in disappointment with a loss to Charlotte Flair but the Hall of Famer was afforded a standing ovation by her home town crowd in what will almost certainly be her last match.

AJ Styles retained the United States championship after reversing a top-rope attack by Ricochet into a Styles Clash.