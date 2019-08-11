SummerSlam 1992: Fans share their memories of the time WWE came to town

Matty Dybala soaks up the atmosphere outside Wembley in 1992

Every WWE fan knows about the time SummerSlam came to Wembley in 1992 - and more than 80,000 fans packed out the venue to see their heroes in the flesh.

The Legion of Doom arrived on motorbikes, The Undertaker made his trademark macabre entrance and hometown hero Davey Boy Smith battled Bret Hart for the Intercontinental title in the main event.

The then-WWF was red-hot in Britain at the time - as these conversations with several British fans perfectly illustrate...

Luke Bower: "I was nine years old when Summerslam 1992 came to town. To put this into context not only did I think wrestling was real combat, the wrestlers themselves were superheroes to me.

"When my grandfather surprised me with a ticket to Summerslam '92 I couldn't believe it, given that Summerslam '91 was my first ever pay-per-view to watch. Summerslam itself had become a special event to me, it was almost like my WrestleMania.

Davey Boy Smith memorably took on Bret Hart in the main event of SummerSlam 1992 - and featured heavily in the programme!

"The day was brilliant, we traveled up from Southampton by car and parked miles away from the old Wembley stadium. Looking back now I'm surprised there were so many children - the WWF really appealed to people of my age back then.

"Walking to the stadium it had the feel of a football match. The stadium was packed and where we were seated (to the left of the entrance) it wasn't the easiest to see everything. The event was just a wall of sound and noise, it felt like you were attending something special, the green foam thumbs and the constant hoot of a horn.

"I remember the LOD entrance being my favourite, something about the gold shoulder pads and the motorcycles made it awesome, the bikes were noisy which only added to the effect.

"When the main event came around, I was exhausted. Every wrestler entrance I'd launched myself into the aisle way to get a better look, after being told off several times and told to return to my seat, security gave up and let me try and get to the aisle way (unsuccessfully).

"I was a staunch Bret Hart fan. I remember the majority of fans being 50-50 because Hart was the bigger star than Davey, but Davey was one of our own so it did feel like a win either way. Also, I liked the look of the Intercontinental belt more than the World. As a nine-year-old, it was probably too much to take in. But an event that left a lasting impression nonetheless."

WWE fan Matty Dybala shows off his Bret Hart t-shirt and Ultimate Warrior face paint and tassels outside the iconic Wembley tower in 1992

Matty Dybala (pics): "I was there and it was the best day of my life! 1992, late August and I was 13, it felt like the biggest event that had ever happened.

"I cried all the way home after Warrior didn't win the belt and Bret lost his. I wish I had taken a picture of the signs I'd made - "Bret Hart is the Best", "Ultimate Warrior rules the WWF", "Hulkamania will live forever" and "LOD want the belts back!"

'The Interceptor' Michael Rothrock: "I still have my ticket. I was front row for the main event between Bret Hart and Davey Boy Smith. Both were a huge inspiration to me on my journey in becoming a wrestler. I now wrestle in the East Midlands and recently held the Middleweight Championship!"

Shaun Sannerude: "I was at Summerslam in '92 with my dad. It was my first live wrestling experience at the age of eight years old.

"I remember getting some Bret The Hitman Hart glasses and a massive foam hand. It's one of the best experiences I've ever shared with my dad even though I'm still annoyed even today that he made us leave straight after the final match so I missed the fireworks!"

Sam Collins: "My brother and I were surprised by our dad the day of SummerSlam, he said we were going for something to eat but when we had been in the car for over half an hour he turned round with a big stuck-on blonde 'tache and said "we are going to SummerSlam brother!

Dan Grimsley and his friends sported Legion of Doom and Ultimate Warrior face paint for the big event

"And it's still one of my favourite memories. The Legion of Doom with Paul Ellering and the gold shoulder pads still sticks in my mind today."

Martin Murray-Brown: "My dad took me for my seventh birthday. I'm 33 and it's still the best birthday present I've ever received. He queued up for hours at the ticket office to get us tickets.

"I don't remember much but I do remember clinging on to him for dear life when The Undertaker's music came on!"

Dan Grimsley: "We went down in an old van, all us kids had our faces painted! Was an amazing day. Still remember Bulldog beating Bret and the atmosphere was unreal!"

Steve B Hamilton: "I was there in 1992 - the WWE hired the Harley Davidson motorbikes for the Legion of Doom's entrance from my dad's bike shop and gave us free tickets to attend.

"I was 11 and to see the British Bulldog win was a great moment for fans on this side of the world."

Stephen Harland: "As a 10 year old walking up Wembley way, the first thing I noticed was the amount of people there and then walking inside and getting my first view of the ring - that was just breathtaking.

"We were in the level up from the ring so we had a great view although I remember thinking how amazing it would be to sit at ringside. I'd only ever watched the big events on VHS so I didn't know what a dark match was! I remember being surprised by the amount of matches but three of them weren't actually shown when it was broadcast - that baffled me.

Stephen Harland grabbed a programme at Wembley in 1992 - and still has it today!

"My dad had brought me and I told him that the show would only be three hours, I can't remember how long it actually lasted but I do remember him looking at his watch and getting a little stressed because he'd arranged for my uncle to collect us three hours after the show was due to start.

"The atmosphere was electric was start to finish, but there were two matches I couldn't wait for, obviously Bret Hart v British Bulldog and also the World title match with Macho Man and Ultimate Warrior. I was completely hooked on the storyline involving Mr Perfect and who he was going to side with.

"I enjoyed Rick Martel v Shawn Michaels with the stipulation that they couldn't hit each other in the face. My dad is not a wrestling fan so couldn't understand this match at all. He was however hooked by the Undertaker match, or more specifically, his entrance on a hearse!

"I always loved "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and I jumped out of my seat when he made an appearance, I was disappointed that he was only playing the bagpipes. I though we were getting another extra match.

"The main event was unreal, I loved both the Bulldog and the Hitman but i figured that the Bulldog had to win. I remember being very relieved when they shook hands and hugged after the match.

"I've been lucky to meet several members of the Hart Family and I've loved being able to tell them that I was there that night about how special it was for me. I was also fortunate enough to meet the Ultimate Warrior and have a brief conversation about this being the only time I seen him wrestle live, he called it a "magical night".

"I think that sums it up for me as well."