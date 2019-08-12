WWE Raw: New challengers for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch?

1:24 Dolph Ziggler is reeling after his SummerSlam savaging at the hands of Goldberg Dolph Ziggler is reeling after his SummerSlam savaging at the hands of Goldberg

After respective SummerSlam wins over Brock Lesnar and Natalya, new challengers could lie in wait for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Rollins vanquished Brock Lesnar to regain the Universal championship in what was the only title change at SummerSlam on Sunday night.

Lynch meanwhile, beat Natalya to successfully defend the Raw women's title, with those two matches bookending the pay-per-view event in Toronto.

The Raw crew returns to the Scotiabank Arena tonight and while Natalya may be seeking another shot at the gold on her home Canadian turf, the situation is less clear for Rollins.

Lesnar is likely to take some time out after his loss and so it will be interesting to see who steps up to make a championship challenge with competitors such as Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman potential candidates to stake a claim.

Dolph Ziggler to face The Miz

One night after suffering Goldberg's ring-shaking Spear and Jackhammer combination at SummerSlam (along with two post-match Spears for good measure), Dolph Ziggler will battle the Superstar he originally thought he'd be facing on Sunday night.

As hinted on last week's Raw, Ziggler will square up with The Miz tonight, a development Miz revealed at the last possible second during what had been advertised as the pair's contract signing for SummerSlam.

It may provide a source of vindication for Ziggler, who is surely reeling following his swift and painful SummerSlam pummeling from the former WCW and WWE Universal champion.

2:05 Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won the women's tag-team titles on last week's Raw and will defend them tonight Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won the women's tag-team titles on last week's Raw and will defend them tonight

Women's tag titles on the line

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend the women's tag-team championships against a team who have been widely tipped as strong contenders for them for several months - Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The Kabuki Warriors will challenge the new champs just one week after the fatal four-way elimination match that saw Bliss and Cross snap the four-month reign of The IIconics.

The Kabuki Warriors were the runners-up in that match, and they might have been the winners if not for some well-timed chicanery on behalf of Cross, who trapped Asuka in the ring apron and distracted Sane before she could deliver her signature Insane Elbow Drop to Bliss.