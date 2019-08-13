WWE Raw: Sasha Banks returns and attacks Becky Lynch

4:57 Sasha Banks interrupted an emotional speech from Natalya, then hit Becky Lynch with brutal chair shots on her return to WWE Sasha Banks interrupted an emotional speech from Natalya, then hit Becky Lynch with brutal chair shots on her return to WWE

Sasha Banks made a surprise return to last night's Raw and brutally attacked Natalya and Becky Lynch.

Banks was back on WWE television for the first time since WrestleMania 35 - and her comeback was an explosive one.

After interrupting a post-SummerSlam speech from a clearly injured Natalya, she then proceeded to attack the Canadian star, ramming her into the corner steps.

So ferocious was the nature of the beatdown that it brought out Lynch, who beat Natalya in a submission match 24 hours earlier to retain the Raw women's title.

The pair wasted no time in setting about each other and it was Banks who got the upper hand before going on to level the champion with a serious of brutal-looking chair shots and put forward - with extreme prejudice - her case to be the next in line for a title shot.

Styles sets up Strowman match

The champion-versus-champion match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins came to an abrupt end with the former willingly taking a disqualification loss to allow him to inflict further punishment on the latter.

But while The Phenomenal One was, perhaps, the cleverer champion, he definitely turned out to be the unluckiest of the two.

Ricochet came out to aid Rollins but while The OC dealt with that threat reasonably comfortably, they soon found their hands considerably fuller when Braun Strowman arrived on the scene.

The Monster Among Men singlehandedly took out Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before planting Styles with his trademark running powerslam.

Rollins appeared concerned Strowman might demand a shot at his Universal title but instead offered up a handshake and in fact it was Styles who suggested a championship match between the pair for his US crown.

Revival - briefly - become joint 24/7 champions

Perhaps the biggest surprise of SummerSlam week was that R-Truth got through it without losing the 24/7 championship.

He was not so lucky, however, on Raw, getting caught by The Revival in the middle of a scrum during a match between Lucha House Party and the self-styled 'top guys'.

Their simultaneous pin of Truth landed them a historic win - they are the first co-24/7 champions - but the accomplishment was short-lived, as Kalisto levelled Scott Dawson with Salida del Sol and Carmella pulled Truth on top of Dawson to help him reclaim his title.

But Truth did not leave with his title - receiving a guitar shot over the back from Elias, who then pinned him to claim the championship for a third time.

Bliss & Cross retain tag titles

The women's tag title reign of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross is shaping up to be an eventful and successful one - just 24 hours after defending the belts against The IIconics, the champions also downed the Kabuki Warriors.

There was some emotional fuel to the efforts of Asuka and Kairi Sane as their manager Paige is set to undergo another neck surgery and was not present at Raw.

However, they were unable to win the titles for their boss, Sane falling victim to a two-on-one attack which ended with a Cross neckbreaker and a Twisted Bliss to ensure the champs retained the gold.