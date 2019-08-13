WWE Raw: This week's highlights from Monday night's show

2:34 We've picked out the biggest and best wrestling moves from Monday Night Raw We've picked out the biggest and best wrestling moves from Monday Night Raw

Sasha Banks' return was the main talking point on Raw but there was also plenty of in-ring action on another lively Monday night.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defended the Raw tag-team titles and there was a clash of the champions between newly-crowned Universal champ Seth Rollins and the holder of the United States belt, AJ Styles.

The episode also saw Drew McIntyre face Cedric Alexander in a brutal match, Rey Mysterio and Andrade battled it out in a two-out-of-three falls contest and it was confirmed a King of the Ring tournament will start next week!

