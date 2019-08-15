WWE Smackdown: This week's highlights from Tuesday night's show

2:20 We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown

An epic six-man tag team battle between the New Day and Randy Orton and his partners The Revival was the main talking point from this week's episode of Smackdown.

Orton and his partners got the win over WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods but that was only half the story as The Viper sent a vicious message after the bell.

The episode also saw Shane McMahon attempt to take revenge for his Summerslam loss to Kevin Owens and nine-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair take on Ember Moon.

Check out the best moments from this week's Smackdown with our highlights video at the top of the page.

