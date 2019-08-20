WWE Raw: Rollins and Strowman win tag titles

3:05 Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman forged an unlikely partnership to win the Raw tag team championships from The O.C. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman forged an unlikely partnership to win the Raw tag team championships from The O.C.

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to become Raw Tag Team champions in dramatic fashion on Monday night.

The unlikely alliance of Rollins and Strowman came together as a united front after earlier in the night, Strowman's one-on-one United States title match against the leader of The O.C, AJ Styles, ended in disqualification following interference from Gallows and Anderson.

Rollins would come to the aid of Strowman, fighting off the three-on-one assault on The Monster Among Men.

With the tag-team titles on the line in the main event, the complexion of contest shifted following the introduction of Strowman in the latter stages on the encounter.

In what was a one-man onslaught, Strowman dominated Gallows and Anderson before hitting Anderson with a running Powerslam in the centre of the ring.

In an attempt to cause a disqualification, Styles found himself on the receiving end of a Stomp from Rollins before Strowman pinned Anderson for victory.

Sasha Banks targets Natalya

Banks attacks Natalya again

Sasha Banks shocked the world when she made a sensational return to Raw last week following a four-month hiatus from the company.

What was even more shocking was Banks attacking Natalya and then brutalising Raw women's champion Becky Lynch repeatedly with a steel chair.

Banks was scheduled to reveal why she attacked both women on Jerry 'The King' Lawler's The King's Court talk show but before that could even get going, Bray Wyatt had other ideas.

Later in the night, Michael Cole conducted a sit-down interview with Banks and when asked on why she decimated Lynch, The Boss would simply answer "you're welcome".

Natalya would again be on the receiving end of another beatdown from Banks for the second time in as many weeks after Natalya was in the middle of a backstage interview.

Banks and Lynch look destined to face each other in the very near future and in a fired-up candid interview, Lynch claimed that Banks should be thanking her for unleashing the 'real her' as well as welcoming the threat posed from The Boss.

Samoa Joe advances into the second round of the King of the Ring

Joe and Alexander advance in King of the Ring tournament

The King of the Ring tournament got underway on Raw and in a high-anticipated first-round match, Samoa Joe squared-off against Cesaro.

In a back-and-fourth slug-fest between the two former United States champions, the match seemed to be going in the favour of the Swiss Cyborg after he locked Joe into the Sharpshooter. Looking to close out the match, Cesaro failed in his attempt to hit Joe with a springboard European uppercut which Joe reversed and locked in his devastating Coquina Clutch submission hold for the win.

In the other first-round contest, Cedric Alexander took on Sami Zayn. Alexander fought-off the threat from Zayn and delivered his patented Lumber Check to register another statement win.

Bray Wyatt's sinister Fiend once again emerges from the darkness

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attacks Jerry "The King" Lawler

Following 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's emphatic victory over Finn Balor at SummerSlam, the world has been wondering what is next for Bray Wyatt's devilish reincarnation.

The plan was for Sasha Banks to be a guest on Jerry 'The King' Lawler's The King's Court talk show but before Jerry Lawler could introduce Banks, the all too familiar blackout in the arena occurred which meant only one thing, The Fiend was upon us.

Knowing exactly what follows, the Hall of Famer attempted to escape The Fiend only to run into his worst nightmare at the top of the stage and the end result was academic.

The Fiend applied his Mandible Claw on Lawler as the Hall of Famer became the latest victim on The Fiend's ever-growing list.