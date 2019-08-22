WWE Lock Up - Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

Listen or subscribe on:

King Of The Ring is back, but has it been missed? This week we look back on all things WWE since SummerSlam.

The guys discuss who they think should win the tournament and who would best pull off the best regal gimmick. The prospect of Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan is an exciting one, but did we have to go through the whole weird 'whodunnit' to get there?

The team also discuss Sasha Banks' return as a heel, Samoa Joe being rocked by Cesaro, Rey Mysterio's son taking to the ring, and Braun Strowman & Seth Rollins being crowned as the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

Throw in the appreciation of Buddy Murphy, the odd turn that sees Sami Zayn basically become Shinsuke Nakamura's manager and some great fantasy booking with Hulk Hogan and The Fiend and you've got his week's Lock Up!