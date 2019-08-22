Samoa Joe and Sonya Deville would welcome former UFC champion Cris Cyborg in WWE

1:48 With rumours that Cris Cyborg could be heading to WWE, we asked Samoa Joe and Sonya Deville if they think Cyborg would be tempted to step into a WWE ring With rumours that Cris Cyborg could be heading to WWE, we asked Samoa Joe and Sonya Deville if they think Cyborg would be tempted to step into a WWE ring

Samoa Joe and Sonya Deville have both welcomed the prospect of former UFC women's champion Cris Cyborg joining WWE.

Speculation continues to grow regarding the 34-year-old possibly signing a deal to join WWE, following in footsteps of former UFC women's champion Ronda Rousey who swapped the Octagon for the squared circle last year.

After UFC President Dana White confirmed that Cyborg's contract would not be extended following her victory over Felicia Spencer last month, the door is now open for Cyborg to pursue other challenges, and according to former United States champion Samoa Joe, Cyborg is interested in the switch to WWE.

"I know she's tremendously interested. If she is willing to come in and make a contribution and there is something there that we can build-up and promote then yeah. I am all for it - I'd love to see her here," he said.

Could former UFC women's champion Cris Cyborg join the WWE in the near future?

Sonya Deville who herself has an MMA background fancies the prospect of facing Cyborg in WWE but also has one eye on Ronda Rousey.

"Yeah, I would like to work with Cyborg, she's obviously very dominated in the MMA world, I still haven't got my shot with Rousey so maybe one at a time," she said.

"I think [Rousey] will be back. She's a natural-born killer so she can't stay out too long.

"She's an incredibly talented person. To be able to transition that quickly into a whole different sport, she's super-talented, it was great to have her here.

"I am waiting for the opportunity to step inside the squared circle with [Rousey] and if that's not going to happen then maybe inside the cage, who knows."