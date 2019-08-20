WWE Raw: This week's highlights from Monday night's show

2:04 We've picked out the biggest and best wrestling moves from Monday Night Raw We've picked out the biggest and best wrestling moves from Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman capturing the Raw tag-team titles from The O.C. was the main talking point from this week's episode of Raw.

The unlikely alliance of Rollins and Strowman ended the night as tag-team champions after earlier on in the night, Strowman's US title match against AJ Styles ended in disqualification thanks to Gallows and Anderson. But it was Rollins and Strowman who had the last laugh by the end of the night.

The episode also saw two first-round matches in the prestigious King of the Ring tournament. Samoa Joe took on Cesaro and elsewhere Cedric Alexander faced-off against Sami Zayn.

The New Day were also in action against The Revival and once again a certain Viper wasn't too far behind.

