Jefferson Lake
WWE Editor @jeffersonlake
Roman Reigns offers support to Sinisa Mihajlovic
Last Updated: 29/08/19 7:43am
WWE star Roman Reigns has offered his support to Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic as he continues his battle with leukaemia.
Mihaljovic left his hospital bed to be in the dug-out for Bologna's first game of the Serie A season, at Hellas Verona on Sunday.
The 50-year-old former Lazio and Sampdoria player stunned his players by appearing for the game, having previously watched their training sessions from the Sant'Orsola hospital in Verona.
Can't keep this man down!! Incredible story of Italian @BfcOfficialPage head coach #SinišaMihajlović and his fight against #Leukemia! Stay strong coach & #Forza! #BelieveInTheFight https://t.co/wIVm4Lr9ny— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 28, 2019
His bravery caught the attention of WWE favourite Reigns, who himself went through a battle with leukaemia last year before being cleared to compete in professional wrestling in February.
"Can't keep this man down!!" Reigns wrote on Twitter. "Incredible story of Italian @BfcOfficialPage head coach #SinišaMihajlović and his fight against #Leukemia! Stay strong coach & #Forza!"
Mihaljovic announced the news of his condition in July and it has been confirmed that he will remain in place as the club's manager.
"I have cried a lot on these days, but I don't like it when someone comes and pities me," he said at the time.
"It will take time but I'll recover. I always play to win, both in football and in life. I'll defeat leukaemia."