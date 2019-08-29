WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

Roman Reigns offers support to Sinisa Mihajlovic

Last Updated: 29/08/19 7:43am

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic left his hospital bed to return to the dug-out for his side's Serie A match against Hellas Verona
WWE star Roman Reigns has offered his support to Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic as he continues his battle with leukaemia.

Mihaljovic left his hospital bed to be in the dug-out for Bologna's first game of the Serie A season, at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The 50-year-old former Lazio and Sampdoria player stunned his players by appearing for the game, having previously watched their training sessions from the Sant'Orsola hospital in Verona.

His bravery caught the attention of WWE favourite Reigns, who himself went through a battle with leukaemia last year before being cleared to compete in professional wrestling in February.

"Can't keep this man down!!" Reigns wrote on Twitter. "Incredible story of Italian @BfcOfficialPage head coach #SinišaMihajlović and his fight against #Leukemia! Stay strong coach & #Forza!"

Roman Reigns overcame his own fight against leukemia earlier this year
Mihaljovic announced the news of his condition in July and it has been confirmed that he will remain in place as the club's manager.

"I have cried a lot on these days, but I don't like it when someone comes and pities me," he said at the time.

"It will take time but I'll recover. I always play to win, both in football and in life. I'll defeat leukaemia."

