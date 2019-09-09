WWE Raw: Steve Austin to face wrath of Bray Wyatt on tonight's show?

3:18 The Fiend's entrance at SummerSlam. has been one of the highlights in WWE this year The Fiend's entrance at SummerSlam. has been one of the highlights in WWE this year

WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin could be the next man in the sights of Bray Wyatt's Fiend on Raw tonight.

Austin is scheduled to appear at the live broadcast of Raw from iconic venue Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

'Stone Cold' is due to moderate the contract signing between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins for the latter's Universal title, a match which takes place at Clash of Champions on Sunday night.

Previous meetings between the pair - who are also Raw tag-team champions - have descended into violence, usually triggered by the presence of AJ Styles and his OC colleagues Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

But the chaos may be caused by someone else this time following a cryptic tweet from Wyatt which suggests he may get involved.

Bray Wyatt's Fiend made a statement put down Mick Foley with his old Mandible Claw finisher at the Raw Reunion

He posted a Tweet with a quote from 'Sister Abigail' which read: "A rattlesnakes skins' the same color as the leaves, she said. You gotta get them before they get you."

Austin is known as the Texas Rattlesnake and the Fiend has made a habit of taking out legends previously with his Mandible Claw finisher, with Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Jerry Lawler all falling victim to Wyatt's latest macabre creation.