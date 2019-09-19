Ipswich striker James Norwood makes wrestling debut with Rock tribute

1:17 Despite suffering an injury on Tuesday night, Ipswich striker James Norwood made is wrestling debut on Wednesday Despite suffering an injury on Tuesday night, Ipswich striker James Norwood made is wrestling debut on Wednesday

Ipswich striker James Norwood made his debut in a wrestling ring on Wednesday - with a tribute to WWE legend The Rock.

Lifelong WWE fan Norwood took part in the "Norwood Mania" charity event for Cancer Research UK by Harwich-based company International Pro Wrestling despite suffering a groin injury the previous night.

Norwood - who earlier this month spoke to the Sky Sports WWE podcast about his WWE fandom after his wrestling-themed goal celebrations went viral on Twitter - injured his groin in the Tractor Boys' 1-0 win at Milton Keynes Dons 24 hours before he was due to make his in-ring debut.

But that did not stop him from acting as the 'special guest enforcer' for a match on the IPW charity card.

And, in the tradition of all great special guest enforcers, Norwood made his presence felt by getting involved in the action, with a special tribute to his favourite wrestler of all time, The Rock.

