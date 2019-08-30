Ipswich striker James Norwood ready for wrestling debut after WWE-themed celebrations

James Norwood says he will produce a WWE-inspired goal celebration in the near future

Ipswich striker and lifelong WWE fan James Norwood is preparing to appear on a wrestling show.

Speaking on the Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast, the forward confirmed he has been invited to appear as a special guest enforcer at an event in the Ipswich area.

It will be the first time the xx-year-old is involved in such an event and comes after one of his WWE-themed goal celebration gifs on Twitter was commented on by WWE legend The Rock.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!!!



NORWOOD BATTERS IT STRAIGHT DOWN THE MIDDLE AND TOWN LEAD! pic.twitter.com/UOcCmvrf6t — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 24, 2019

When asked on the podcast if he had any plans to get involved in wrestling, Norwood said: "Oh, 100 per cent. I've been invited onto a wrestling show as a guest enforcer in a couple of weeks. It's still in the early stages. We're just trying to clear it with people.

"Somebody came to me and said they would put on an event for a charity of my choice and I said I'd love to do it for Cancer Research. He said we can do 10 matches and it would be somewhere near Ipswich. That's all I can give you at the minute.

"We're looking at dates and I need to get it cleared by the club then it's all go ahead."

But a post-football career in wrestling does not seem to be on the agenda for Norwood, who feels the wear and tear he will have sustained on the pitch might limit his high-flying abilities.

"I just don't think I'll be mobile enough," he said. "If I keep playing for another six or seven years I'm not sure the knees will be able to handle climbing up to the top rope and all the landing.

"If I feel I could do it I'd love to give it a go in some capacity."

Check out the full episode below to hear Norwood talk about The Rock's response to his goal celebration gifs, the wrestling celebrations he's got planned for the future and which Ipswich player would make the best wrestler!