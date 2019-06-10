Ipswich sign James Norwood from Tranmere

James Norwood scored 32 goals for Tranmere in all competitions last season

Ipswich have signed Tranmere Rovers striker and the EFL's 2018/19 top goalscorer James Norwood on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal at Portman Road, scored 29 goals and got two assists in 45 League Two appearances in 2018/19.

Norwood, who averaged over one goal per game since signing permanently at Prenton Park in 2015, has the option to extend his new Ipswich deal by a further 12 months.

The striker revealed that he had chosen Ipswich over "three or four" Championship sides who had made approaches for him so far in the summer transfer window.

He featured in Tranmere's 1-0 League Two play-off final victory over Newport County, helping the club to back to back promotions after securing their return to the Football League in 2017/18.

The former Brighton and Crystal Palace youth player is Town's third summer signing with Tomas Holy and Adam Przybek already arriving at Portman Road from Gillingham and West Brom respectively.

Norwood told Ipswich's club website: "Ipswich is a Premier League club and I want to help them get back to that level.

Norwood is Paul Lambert's third summer signing



"I've looked around the stadium and it's unbelievable. Looking at the size of the crowds last season, the facilities. I just can't wait for pre-season to start now.

"I had three or four Championship clubs make offers but I spoke with Paul Lambert and he told me how he saw me fit into his team.

"It's a massive club and I have seen how the fans get behind the team and I know what that can do for a football club. It was a no-brainer for me really.

"I've come here to achieve things. I have had two promotions and Ipswich have got a good chance of going up next season and I want to be part of that."