EFL to make 'Rooney Rule' mandatory from next season

Sol Campbell is one of only three BAME managers among the 72 EFL teams

Football League clubs will have to interview at least one Black, Asian or ethnic minority candidate for a first-team manager's position from next season.

It follows an 18-month trial period, which saw clubs make a voluntary commitment to the rule.

The 'Rooney Rule' is an NFL policy that requires the league's 32 teams to interview BAME candidates for head coaching and senior operation roles.

Sol Campbell, manager of Macclesfield, Keith Curle, manager of Northampton, and Dino Maamria, manager of Stevenage, are the only three BAME managers employed by the 72 EFL clubs.

"The EFL has today made a further commitment to improving equality in first-team football by introducing a recruitment code into regulation in order to help address the under-representation of BAME managers," an EFL statement read.

The EFL has also introduced a new rule to stamp out teams observing each other's training following the 'Spygate' scandal between Derby and Leeds this season.

Leeds were fined £200,000 by the EFL after a member of their staff was removed by police from the perimeter of Derby's training ground. Head coach Marcelo Bielsa said he had sent someone to observe their training.

The new rule states: "Without prejudice to the requirements of Regulation 3.4 (that each club shall behave towards each other club with the upmost good faith), no club shall directly or indirectly observe (or attempt to observe) another club's training session in the period of 72 hours prior to any match scheduled to be played between those respective clubs."