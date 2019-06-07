QPR to rename Loftus Road as The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

QPR will rename Loftus Road after Kiyan Prince for the 2019-20 season

QPR's home ground Loftus Road is to be renamed The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for the 2019-20 season.

Supporters chose the The Kiyan Prince Foundation from a shortlist of five local charities to receive the naming rights to the stadium.

Kiyan Prince was a promising footballer in the QPR academy who was stabbed to death outside his school aged 15 when he broke up a fight in 2006.

"I can't tell you what this means to Kiyan's mum, to me, his brothers and sisters, his friends and people who have been supporting the work we have been doing," said Kiyan's father Mark, who set up the charity to educate young people about the consequences of knife crime.

"It means so much and only confirms the relationship that I know I have with the QPR fans. They always give me their support.

"This gives us so many opportunities and we have to make sure we capitalise on them. Kiyan would be blown away by what is going on."

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos, added: "From the outset we wanted fans to nominate a local charity which has had a strong impact on our community, and The Kiyan Prince Foundation has certainly done that.

"With Kiyan's connection to QPR, there is already a very close bond between the club and the charity. We will be looking to strengthen that over the coming months while helping to enhance the impact and reach of their fantastic work.

"I am delighted for Mark who is an inspiration to us all."