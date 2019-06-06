Fernando Forestieri charged by FA over alleged racial abuse

The FA has charged Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri over alleged racial abuse

The FA has charged Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri over alleged racial abuse during a pre-season game against Mansfield last year.

The FA have charged the striker with "allegedly using abusive and/or insulting words including reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race".

Forestieri, who was found not guilty in March at Mansfield Magistrates' Court of racially abusing Mansfield Town defender Krystian Pearce during a pre-season friendly on July 24, 2018, has until June 14 to respond to the FA charge.

The incident lead to a "40-man brawl" after Pearce claimed he heard racist remarks during the match at Mansfield's One Call stadium.

During his trial, Forestieri, who has played for the Sky Bet Championship side since 2015, "swore on his son's life" he did not racially abuse the Barbados international.

Forestieri has already been banned by the FA for three matches and fined £25,000, after admitting to a misconduct charge for his part in the brawl.

Mansfield's Jacob Mellis also admitted an FA misconduct charge and was banned for three games and fined £1,500 for his part in the brawl.