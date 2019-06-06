Daniel James completes Manchester United medical

Swansea winger Daniel James came close to joining Leeds in January

Daniel James completed a medical at Manchester United on Thursday ahead of finalising his £18m move from Swansea, Sky Sports News understands.

United are close to completing a deal for the 21-year-old winger and Wales international, who has one year left on his contract, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to begin his rebuild of the club.

It is understood the initial fee is worth £15m plus an additional £3m in add-ons, with personal terms already agreed.

Fact file: Daniel James Name: Daniel Owen James

Age: 21

Club: Swansea City

Position: Winger

Goals/Assists (18/19): 5/10

Country: Wales

Int. Caps/Goals: 2/1

James has returned to the Wales squad preparing for their European Qualifiers against Croatia (Saturday) and Hungary (Tuesday) - live on Sky Sports.

Leeds came close to signing James in January on Deadline Day for a fee of £8.5m.

Will he go straight into Ole's XI?

James' £18m move to Manchester United is edging closer - but what will the Wales international bring to Old Trafford and could he go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for next season?

Can James make the step up?

With just one season of senior football under his belt, could James already compete for the wide attacking roles at Manchester United? Is he ready for the leap up to the Premier League?

Swansea City's Daniel James celebrates

Analysis by Sky Sports' EFL expert David Prutton:

"Is he good enough for the current incarnation of Manchester United? I don't see why not.

"Why not get someone in who is rapid and confident and has the exuberance of youth to put the cat among the pigeons? They need something to liven them up, so why not give him the chance?

"He can go in there fearless, not to the point where he is careless, but so he can express himself. He has been well coached under Graham Potter at Swansea and now is the chance to show what he can do on a bigger stage.

"He has the kind of electric pace that is reminiscent of United wingers of yesteryear. It will be fascinating to see what happens for him there." (Read the article in full)

Allen: James 'ready' for big move

James' Wales team-mate Joe Allen also believes the 21-year-old is ready to take the step up and move to a big club.

The former Liverpool midfielder told Sky Sports News: "I think he [James] is ready for it. I think it's obvious the way he has played all season, especially the second half of the season.

"When we went down to the Liberty [Stadium] with Stoke he was electric on that day - he scored a goal and basically got two lads sent off.

"I think that was a real eye opener for anyone, that this lad is going to go very far in this game, and it seems like this summer it's going to happen for him."

