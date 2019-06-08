Republic of Ireland's Alan Judge breaks wrist against Denmark

Alan Judge receives treatment on his injured wrist

Mick McCarthy has confirmed Alan Judge suffered a broken wrist in the closing stages of Republic of Ireland’s 1-1 draw against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Judge, who came on as a substitute in the 66th minute, set up Shane Duffy's late equalising goal with a brilliant delivery into the box from a free-kick.

However, soon after he collided with Jens Stryger Larsen and fell to the ground, injuring his wrist.

3:38 Highlights of the European Qualifiers Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland Highlights of the European Qualifiers Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland

McCarthy told RTE Sport after the game: "Judgy put a great free-kick in and if you get a good free-kick into Shane Duffy, he always has a chance.

"It looks like he has broken his arm. If he didn't have bad luck, he would have no luck at all. He has had so many injuries.

"He has just moved to a new club and I thought he was terrific. He gave us legs and a bit of quality as well."