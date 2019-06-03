EFL working on social media guidelines for clubs

The EFL will take steps towards providing guidance for the organisation's 72 clubs on their social media conduct

The EFL is working on a set of social media guidelines for its clubs, amid a number of recent Twitter exchanges.

The league has been speaking to clubs on the matter since March and are looking to run a seminar for their respective social media teams.

The EFL would also like representatives of Twitter and Facebook to attend these seminars and offer advice.

The league accepts that clubs may sometimes overstep the mark, but they want to help them maintain best practice.

West Brom trolled fellow Championship rivals Stoke on Twitter earlier in the season after the Potters bragged about a game they had previously won against them.

Ahhh, @stokecity.



A few reasons why it was wise to delete this tweet 🙃



1) You finished 16th.

2) We beat you twice this year.

3) You finished 25 points behind us.

4) Your season was over in Feb.

5) 46 games. Just 45 goals.

6) Again. You finished 16th.



Get back to the beach 🏖 pic.twitter.com/aN7H245Ogy — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 11, 2019

Bristol City and Brentford also recently exchanged tweets after Fulham followed both clubs, following the Cottagers' relegation from the Premier League.

So it wasn't just us then. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7RViVmT4CB — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) May 29, 2019

And Leeds hit back at Derby County and also Rams fan and singer Niall Horan after their play-off final defeat to Aston Villa, using the hashtag #StopCrying in reference to the 'spygate' chant about Frank Lampard.