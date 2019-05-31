West Brom interested in hiring Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder as new manager

Chris Wilder recently guided the Blades to their Premier League return after 11 seasons away from the top flight

West Brom are interested in hiring Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder as their new manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Wilder beat Pep Guardiola to the LMA Manager of the Year award after guiding his boyhood club Sheffield United to Premier League promotion this season.

Wilder is known to be increasingly frustrated by the continued breakdown in relations between the club's two owners and the effect it continues to have on the club's preparations for their first season in the top flight for 12 years.

The bitter dispute is presently being played out in London's High Court, which has heard detailed accounts of three years of internal strife behind the scenes between co-owners, Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

The case, now in its second week, is scheduled to last a further three weeks, with judgement not expected until the end of July at the earliest.

Despite United's successes, including two promotions in three years, Wilder has been frustrated with the limited recruitment budgets provided by the club's board and the lack of progress on plans to improve the club's Shirecliffe training centre

Sky Sports News understands two unnamed clubs, one in the Premier League and another in the Championship have also been aware of the frustrations behind the scenes at Bramall Lane and have inquired as to Wilder's availability.

With regard to West Brom's vacant managerial position, the Baggies have also made an approach for Wolfsburg boss Bruno Labbadia after James Shan's run as caretaker boss ended with West Brom's play-off semi-final defeat to Aston Villa.

However, Sky Sports News understands that Labbadia's wages may have been an issue for the Championship side.

Nothern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has also been linked with the role.

Ex-interim manager Shan took over from Darren Moore in March who was dismissed with West Brom fourth in the division at the time.