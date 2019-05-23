John Egan confident Sheffield United can survive in Premier League

0:50 John Egan believes Sheffield United can hold their own in the Premier League John Egan believes Sheffield United can hold their own in the Premier League

John Egan says Sheffield United are determined to prove the doubters wrong on their return to the Premier League.

The Blades clinched their second promotion in three seasons to end their 12-year top-flight exile but are already the early favourites for an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship.

"It's all about proving people wrong," Egan said, who joined Sheffield United last summer for an undisclosed club-record fee.

"You can't going into any game with a negative mentality. Yeah, it's going to be tough there are some really good teams in the Premier League and in some games we are going to be up against it.

"But we have to believe in ourselves, to try and improve further and stay in the league. That's the objective."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder beat Pep Guardiola to the LMA Manager of the Year award and Egan says it is no more than he deserved after transforming the club's fortunes.

"He has gotten promoted out of nearly every league; it's not a coincidence," the Republic of Ireland defender said, who hopes to add to his two caps in the upcoming European Qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar, live on Sky Sports.

"He's definitely a winner. I'm really happy that I get to work with and learn from him every day.

"We're got a really good thing going on. The manager trusts us and we've got a great team spirit. That showed during the season.

"We've come through tough setbacks along the way and everyone in that changing room really fights for each other.

"That's going to be huge for us moving forward."