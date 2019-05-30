Sheffield United interested in Brentford's Ollie Watkins
Sheffield United are interested in signing Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, Sky Sports News understands.
The 23-year-old enjoyed another superb season in the Sky Bet Championship, netting 12 goals and providing six assists in 45 matches during the 2018/19 campaign.
United manager Chris Wilder is keen to strengthen his squad as they prepare for their first season back in the Premier League since 2007.
But he is likely to face competition from Crystal Palace and Southampton for Watkins.
Southampton have been long-term admirers of Watkins and are expected to revisit their interest in him.
Crystal Palace are also keen and will look to strengthen their attacking options if Wilfried Zaha departs Selhurst Park.
He has two years remaining on his current deal at Brentford, although the Championship side have the option to extend by a further 12 months.
