Sheffield United interested in Brentford's Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins joined Brentford from Exeter City in 2017 and has made 83 appearances for the Bees

Sheffield United are interested in signing Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, Sky Sports News understands.

The 23-year-old enjoyed another superb season in the Sky Bet Championship, netting 12 goals and providing six assists in 45 matches during the 2018/19 campaign.

United manager Chris Wilder is keen to strengthen his squad as they prepare for their first season back in the Premier League since 2007.

Oliver Watkins celebrates scoring for Brentford against Ipswich

But he is likely to face competition from Crystal Palace and Southampton for Watkins.

Southampton have been long-term admirers of Watkins and are expected to revisit their interest in him.

Crystal Palace are also keen and will look to strengthen their attacking options if Wilfried Zaha departs Selhurst Park.

Chris Wilder has said he will give the players who earned Sheffield United promotion to the Premier League this season the chance to prove themselves at that level next term

Watkins started his career at Exeter before joining Brentford in July 2017 and has since scored 23 goals in 93 appearances.

He has two years remaining on his current deal at Brentford, although the Championship side have the option to extend by a further 12 months.