West Brom to approach Bruno Labbadia for manager role

Bruno Labaddia steered VFL Wolfsburg to sixth place in the Bundesliga and Europa League qualification this season

West Bromwich Albion will talk to the outgoing VFL Wolfsburg boss Bruno Labbadia this week about the vacant manager job at the Hawthorns, Sky Sports News understands.

The experienced German guided Wolfsburg to sixth place in the Bundesliga this season, but announced two months ago that he would leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

German reports say Labbadia is on Hamburg's shortlist of candidates too - the 53-year-old has had two spells managing there before, as well as Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

It's thought Labbadia is keen on a move to English football after 15 years coaching in Germany - and he regards West Brom as a gateway to managing in the Premier League.

Labbadia has been in charge of six German clubs since retiring from playing in 2003.

However, Sky Sports News understands that his wage demands may be an issue for Albion.

The Baggies reportedly have similar reservations about Chris Hughton, who is also on West Brom's shortlist.

Sky Sports News learned on Monday that West Brom are also keen to speak with Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill about becoming their next boss.

Albion are hesitant to approach Lincoln boss Dan Cowley who is also a target for the club with the newly-promoted League One manager potentially taking over at a side wanting to quickly gain promotion back to the Premier League.

EFL Play-Off Final Highlights Live on

West Brom sacked Darren Moore in March with the Baggies fourth in the Championship, James Shan oversaw their remaining games as caretaker boss.

The Midlands club finished their 2019/20 campaign losing their play-off semi-final against local rivals Aston Villa.