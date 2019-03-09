West Brom sack head coach Darren Moore

West Brom have sacked head coach Darren Moore following Saturday's 1-1 Championship draw against bottom-side Ipswich.

The 44-year-old was appointed in April 2018 after impressing during his caretaker spell following Alan Pardew's sacking, shortly before the club were relegated from the Premier League.

Moore leaves the side fourth in the Championship, nine points off the automatic promotion places with two defeats from their last three league games, including a 4-0 loss to second-placed Leeds.

A West Brom statement read: "The club took the decision after a disappointing run of results which has seen Albion lose ground in the challenge for automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

West Brom are seven points adrift of third-place Sheffield United

"Albion have won just four of their last 12 league games and suffered defeats by fellow promotion contenders."

Assistants Graeme Jones and Wayne Jacobs have also been relieved of their duties.

Chief executive Mark Jenkins said: "This has been an enormously difficult decision for a club which will always hold Darren in such high regard.

"He took over at a very difficult time last season and reunited the club, a contribution that will never be forgotten.

"But we have made it clear from the outset that everything this season was geared to making as swift a return to the Premier League as possible.

"Unfortunately Darren has not been able to engineer the consistency of form and results to convince the board that this objective would be met.

"After discussions with our owners, the difficult decision to make a change was taken. Darren's dedication over the last 12 months is not underestimated and there will always be a welcome for him at The Hawthorns.

"But we have to place the club's best interests at the forefront of our thinking and we must do everything we can to try to deliver the promotion we have targeted."

Albion's first-team coach James Shan will oversee first-team affairs before the club name Moore's replacement, which they seek to do "as soon as possible".