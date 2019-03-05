Championship Power Rankings: Brentford's Said Benrahma top again

Brentford's Said Benrahma has topped the Power Rankings for a second week running.

The winger scored his seventh goal in eight league games during a 3-0 win against QPR on Saturday, having scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 goal fest over Hull one week ago.

Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher retained runner-up spot after contesting a match-topping 37 duels during the Steel City derby, netting a winning double against the Bees last time out - while Adam Reach slipped to No 7.

Leeds' Ezgjan Alioski (No 3) maintained his ascent up the chart after sealing a 4-0 win over West Brom on Friday, while team-mate Pontus Jansson edged into No 9 spot after helping his side keep a second successive clean sheet.

Norwich retained top spot in the table after a 3-1 win at Millwall, with Teemu Pukki (No 4) netting his 24th league goal this term - while midfielders Emiliano Buendia (No 10) and Kenny McLean (No 11) were also among the top performers.

Birmingham's Che Adams (No 5) slipped one place after a 2-0 defeat at Hull, while Rotherham's Semi Ajayi (No 6) and Preston's Paul Gallagher (No 8) soared into the top 10 after excelling in the stats at the weekend.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

