LISTEN: EFL Matters podcast - Marvin Sordell and Ritchie Humphreys join David Prutton
Last Updated: 07/03/19 9:03pm
Listen to the EFL Matters podcast, as Marvin Sordell and Ritchie Humphreys join David Prutton.
Northampton striker Sordell, who has battled depression in the past, and Humphreys, who is the Delegate Liaison Officer at the PFA, discuss mental health issues in the EFL and how they feel the problem is being tackled at the moment in football.
Attention in the second part of the show then turns to Bolton and another turbulent week off the pitch for the club.
