John Obi Mikel and Stewart Downing to be released by Middlesbrough

John Obi Mikel and Stewart Downing will become free agents this summer after Middlesbrough decided not to offer the pair new contracts.

Downing, 34, has been at Middlesbrough since 2015, re-joining the club he joined as a youth player and spent eight seasons with in the Premier League from 2001-2009.

He won the League Cup with the club in 2004 and also played a pivotal role in their run to the UEFA Cup final in 2006.

Mikel, meanwhile, joined Boro on a short-term deal in January transfer window following a spell at Chinese club Tianjin TEDA and made nine appearances in the Sky Bet Championship.

Both players will be searching for new clubs, with plenty of Premier League experience between them.

Boro have also decided to let go 40-year-old goalkeeper Konstantopoulos, who has been at the Riverside since 2013, and fellow 'keeper Longergan, who went on loan at Rochdale in February and failed to make an appearance for Boro.