European paper talk: Tottenham step up interest in £60m rated Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham target Tanguy Ndombele is rated at £60m by Lyon

The 2018/19 season is almost over and that means clubs across Europe will have their attention firmly on the transfer market in the weeks ahead.

With the window open, teams can complete signings to strengthen their squads. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

France

Tottenham are pushing hard to complete a deal for Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele. The midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs and would cost around £60m. (France Football)

Real Madrid bound Eden Hazard says he would enjoy facing Chelsea and former club Lille in the Champions League next season. "I hope so… and Lille, who is also in the Champions League. It would be great." (RMC)

Maurizio Sarri is happy to remain in charge of Chelsea next season despite interest from Juventus. "If the conditions are right to continue my work, then I stay. I would like to stay because the Premier League is the best league in the world." (RMC)

Maurizio Sarri has been linked with the vacant post as Juventus manager

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Marseille winger Florian Thauvin. The 26-year-old winger struck 19 goals and claimed nine assists in all competitions this season and would cost around £35m. (France Football)

Spain

Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt. The 19-year-old centre-back was expected to join Barcelona this summer but the La Liga champions haven't been able to clinch a deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani is wanted by Barcelona. Stuani has struck 40 La Liga goals in 65 games for Girona since joining the club in 2017 and would cost around £8m. (Marca)

Barca are also keen on Valencia forward Rodrigo, who has previously been a Real Madrid transfer target. The 28-year-old has an £88m buyout clause in his contract but Barcelona believe a cheaper deal can be struck. (Marca)

Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno has attracted the attention of Barcelona

Diego Simeone wants to bring Barcelona's Nelson Semedo to Atletico Madrid this summer. The Portuguese full-back hasn't established himself in the starting XI and the Camp Nou and could be used as a makeweight in any deal for Antoine Griezmann. (AS)

Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso is close to clinching a move to Atletico Madrid. The Spanish international has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain were also reportedly interested. (AS)

Sevilla's attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia wants to clinch a move to Real Madrid this summer. The 27-year-old scored 23 goals and claimed 17 assists this season and has a buyout clause of just £17m in his contract. (Muchodeporte)

Italy

Bayern Munich will offer Juventus £80m for Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has lost his place in the Serie A champions' starting XI this season after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan have agreed personal terms with Edin Dzeko over a summer move but haven't yet struck a deal with Roma, who want around £17m for the 33-year-old striker. (Corriere dello Sport)

Reports in Italy claim that Edin Dzeko has agreed terms to join Inter Milan

Torino remain interested in Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra and are also considering a move for Liverpool's Marko Grujic, who has impressed this season on loan at Bundesliga side Hertha. (Tuttosport)

Inter are ready to offer £30m and two players to Cagliari in order to clinch a deal for midfielder Nicolo Barella. The Italian international turned down a move to Chelsea in January and has also been linked with Arsenal. (Tuttosport)

Simone Inzaghi is Milan's first choice to take charge this summer. Gennaro Gattuso was sacked by the Rossoneri earlier this week after he failed to guide the club into the Champions League. (Sport Mediaset)

Germany

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has admitted it is unlikely the Bundesliga champions will be able to clinch a deal for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. "I do not have an exact figure yet, but I think that financially it will be very difficult," he said. (Sport Bild)

Bayern are, however, ready to rival the Premier League champions in the race to sign Rodri from Atletico Madrid. The midfielder has a £60m buyout clause and the German club are prepared to trigger that. (Sport Bild)

Bayern Munich are said to have joined a host of clubs monitoring Rodri

Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg are all interested in Borussia Dortmund attacker Maximilian Philipp. The 25-year-old made just 11 starts in all competitions this season and will cost around £18m. (Sport Bild)

Julian Nagelsmann, who will take charge at RB Leipzig this summer, has admitted Liverpool transfer target. Timo Werner will be sold this summer if the forward does not sign a new contract with the Bundesliga club. (Bild)