Sadio Mane shrugs off Real Madrid links before Champions League final against Spurs

Sadio Mane's full focus is on the Champions League final against Tottenham amid rumours of a transfer to Real Madrid

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane insists that he is happy at Anfield amid reports of a transfer to Real Madrid in the summer.

The 27-year-old is reported to be on Zinedine Zidane's radar since his return to the Spanish giants in March, along with other Premier League stars such as Eden Hazard.

However, the Senegal international has his eyes firmly on Saturday's Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid, as Liverpool look to avenge last year's 3-1 final defeat at the hands of Mane's admirers Real.

"Always this is part of football, so we have to deal with it, but for me the most important thing is Liverpool and I'm happy here," he said of the speculation.

Liverpool will be competing in consecutive European Cup finals for the first time since 1985

"It's always a pleasure that this kind of team wants [you], but don't forget Liverpool. They beat big teams.

"I'm preparing for one of the biggest games for the club and the fans and the players as well, so let's focus on this one first and win it."

Mane finished as the Premier League's joint top-scorer with 22 goals as Liverpool narrowly missed out to Manchester City, and they will try to put this disappointment to one side in preparation for Saturday's final.

"We know we have targets; we want to win the league and the Champions League. We didn't win the league, but we still have one trophy to play for, so we are going to try to give everything to win it," Mane added.

Mane will look to become only the eighth player to score in more than one CL final

"We would love to win it [the league], but we have to take it as a positive. It will give us more motivation and even the fans as well. So let's do it together and win this trophy.

"I think it's just incredible and I'm so positive. Of course it [last season's final] will help with this one because we wanted to win it and it was not the case. That's part of football.

Liverpool's remarkable comeback from 3-0 down in the semi-final against Barcelona sparked wild celebrations on Merseyside, and Mane believes that win can inspire his team to go one better this year.

Mane will be rejoined by his teammates Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino who missed the dramatic second leg against Barcelona

"I think it's positive because many people, even you [the media], didn't expect us to play this final.

"We did it [and] I think we learned a lot from this, and now we can use our experience this season to get what we want.

"But we know how to deal with this kind of situation now. We had a few weeks to prepare the game and we are fresh again and go there with fresh legs.

"We expect a very difficult game because Tottenham is a very good team, but we are also good, so that's an exciting game.

"We'll see what's going to happen, but I'm sure we will give everything to get what we want."