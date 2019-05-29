Harry Kane could win Champions League for Tottenham even if not fully fit, says Andy Robertson

0:33 Andy Robertson says Liverpool need to focus on themselves ahead of the Champions League final and not on Tottenham's Harry Kane Andy Robertson says Liverpool need to focus on themselves ahead of the Champions League final and not on Tottenham's Harry Kane

Liverpool's Andy Robertson says "world-class" Harry Kane could deliver Champions League glory for Tottenham, whether he is fully fit or not.

However, the Reds defender insists he and his team-mates are not worrying about whether the England captain returns for Spurs, preferring to focus on themselves.

Kane was injured during the first leg of Tottenham's quarter-final win over Manchester City in April, but has declared himself "ready to play" in Madrid on Saturday.

"You've got long enough to prepare for different scenarios," said Robertson. "They'll do that with us and we'll do that with them. It doesn't really matter who plays.

Kane goes down injured during the Champions League clash against Manchester City in April

"Of course, Harry Kane is a world-class striker and whether he's fit or not, he could be a match winner for them. We obviously hope not.

"It doesn't really make a difference which team starts for them, we need to concentrate on us and concentrate on being 100% defensively and attacking.

"If we do that, we believe we're good enough to win the game.

"The only difference with two Premier League clubs is there will probably be no surprises.

0:41 Kane says he is ready to play for Tottenham after returning to first-team training this week Kane says he is ready to play for Tottenham after returning to first-team training this week

"We both roughly know how each other are going to play so hopefully we'll do that and come out on top."

Liverpool are back in the Champions League final for the second year in a row after suffering a heart-breaking defeat to Real Madrid 12 months ago.

The experience of that game may prove to be invaluable on Saturday, but Robertson does not feel Liverpool will have too much of an advantage over Tottenham.

"I'm not sure we've learned anything," said Robertson. "I know it's strange saying that because you've played in big games.

Real Madrid are the reigning Champions League holders

"But when you look at the two teams, we've all played in big games, in our case the Champions League, but a lot of their players went far in the World Cup.

"We all have big-game experience, but we've probably not learned too much.

"If anything, we know more, maybe we're a bit more relaxed."

It has been a superb season for Liverpool, despite missing out on the Premier League title with a club-record points total.

Robertson said their displays have perhaps merited silverware, but insisted that they have to go and earn it.

"We've got a 50-50 chance of winning it," said Robertson. "That's the easiest answer.

"Our performances have probably deserved a trophy, but that doesn't mean you get it.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lost to Real in the Champions League final last year

"We'll keep knocking on the door, but we've got a big chance here and so do Tottenham, we know the problems they can cause us.

"It's about putting in a complete performance and having a little bit of luck as well."

Sadio Mane had a slightly different view to his team-mate on last season's final, the Senegalese forward saying the experience could help against Spurs.

"We've been a bit disappointed because we wanted to win the Champions League last year, which was not the case," said Mane. "Real Madrid were the better team.

"We still have many things there, so let's use this experience from last season to do everything to win against Tottenham."

Mane was adamant that the players are not feeling the pressure to cap off such a strong season with a trophy.

"It's extra motivation, but not pressure, because that never helps," Mane said. "At Liverpool, we don't have this problem.

"We're always hungry, always want to give everything to win games, so I think it's not pressure, just motivation."

0:41 Sadio Mane and Robertson react to the flags and banners adorning Liverpool's streets ahead of the Champions League final in Madrid Sadio Mane and Robertson react to the flags and banners adorning Liverpool's streets ahead of the Champions League final in Madrid

Liverpool supporters in the city have been showing their support with banners and flags for the players to see as the fans build up the excitement for Saturday's game.

Mane said: "I was in the city, it was amazing because in the cars, everywhere, you can see Liverpool flags, which is a very good sign and extra motivation to give everything and make them proud."