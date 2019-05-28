Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum says pressure not a factor ahead of Champions League final

Georginio Wijnaldum was all smiles in front of the media

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says he is not affected by the pressure ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Tottenham.

The showdown in Madrid marks the second season running that the Reds have reached this final.

But Wijnaldum - who started against Real Madrid in Kiev last year - doesn't believe that the 3-1 defeat Liverpool suffered in the previous final adds any additional pressure.

"Personally, I don't really have pressure," the 28-year-old explained. "For me, it's just an opportunity to win a title. We just have to make sure we are ready and give everything to win this game.

"If we have pressure, we'll see on Saturday. Until now, everything is going well and everyone is relaxed, so I don't have the feeling that we have pressure."

1:13 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have been spurred on by last season's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have been spurred on by last season's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

Although Liverpool are favourites to capture an elusive first trophy in the Jurgen Klopp era, Wijnaldum says he's given no thought to the tag.

He added: "I don't really think about favourites because in the game two teams will make chances to win. Everyone makes us favourites because we finished higher than them in the league, but if you look at the second game we played against them, it was quite difficult.

"If you compare the teams to each other, we'll be 50-50. Both teams can win the game. It's important for us to start the game well, focus and give everything we have."