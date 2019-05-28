Hugo Lloris: Tottenham can put stamp on Champions League history

1:05 Hugo Lloris says Spurs can put their stamp on Champions League history Hugo Lloris says Spurs can put their stamp on Champions League history

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says the team are desperate to put their stamp on Champions League history by lifting the trophy on Saturday.

Spurs face Liverpool in Madrid looking to win the tournament for the first time, while Liverpool have tasted victory before and also have the benefit of playing in last year's final against Real Madrid.

"It's a big moment, every season everyone is waiting for the Champions League final," said Lloris.

Harry Kane says he is ready to play for Tottenham in the Champions League Final after returning to first-team training this week

"I think to be involved is a big privilege. It's a big opportunity for us and we are desperate to put a stamp on Champions League history and make it together."

"Liverpool is a massive club, they've got an unbelievable history and they've had a fantastic season.

"They had a fantastic second leg of their semi-final against Barcelona. It's going to be a big battle. The thing is we know each other quite well but the context is completely different to the Premier League."

Moussa Sissoko says he's happy with his season at Tottenham after taking time to adapt to the club when he first moved from Newcastle in 2016

The final comes less than a year after Lloris captained France to victory in the World Cup and he was asked which trophy means the most to him.

"I would take both. Obviously they are the two major trophies that you can win in football and this is what you are working for every day," he added.

Kieran Trippier says Tottenham deserve to be in the Champions League final

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier suffered a disappointment on Monday when he was omitted from England's 23-man squad for the Nations League finals. But he is focused on the Champions League final although he admits it has not quite sunk in.

"It's a massive tournament and I don't think it's really hit us yet but closer to the time it will do," Trippier said.

"We're all just absolutely delighted we're here. We've worked hard and I think we've deserved it for the games that we've played in and the way we've bounced back from difficult moments.

"It's one game and we know how good Liverpool are and we've just to make sure we're 100 per cent ready for the game.

"Everybody wrote us off in the group stages but we managed to do the impossible against Manchester City and Ajax.

"We don't want to think too ahead, we've just got to think about ourselves, believe in our own abilities and hopefully come the end of Saturday we can lift the trophy."

