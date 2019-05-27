Kieran Trippier among four out of England squad for Nations League

Kieran Trippier has been axed from the England squad

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier has not been included in England's 23-man squad for the Nations League finals, while Harry Kane retains his place.

Spurs midfielder Harry Winks along with Southampton duo Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse are the other names to be dropped from Gareth Southgate's preliminary 27-man squad.

Harry Winks has been out with an groin injury since April 9

Tottenham striker Kane, who has not played since April 9 due to an ankle injury, declared himself fit on Monday ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool.

Southgate said World Cup semi-final goalscorer Trippier had lost his place due to fellow right backs Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold "finishing the season so strongly".

Winks failed to make the squad, despite being in contention for the Champions League final, because he has not played since April 9 and would be unavailable for assessment until two days before the first game.

James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond will remain with the squad despite being cut

Meanwhile, Ward-Prowse and Redmond will remain with the squad for the time being, ahead of the tournament with England's first game taking place on June 6 against the Netherlands, live on Sky Sports.

England's 23-man squad for Nations League finals

Goalkeepers

Jack Butland (Stoke), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders

Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards

Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

