Mauricio Pochettino 'motivated' to stay at Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham need to take the 'next step'

Mauricio Pochettino says he is "motivated" to stay at Tottenham and take them to the next level.

Pochettino's Spurs future has been uncertain following comments he made before the Champions League semi-final victory over Ajax, in which he suggested he could walk away if they were to win the competition.

There has also been speculation in Italy that he is of interest to Juventus, who recently parted ways with Massimiliano Allegri.

But Pochettino told talkSPORT on Friday: "Tottenham, for me, is the best club in the world.

"When we talk about facilities - this training ground, a stadium that is the best in the world - there is no better club.

"Then it's London - there is no better city. And the Premier League is the most tough and the most exciting league in the world.

1:40 Speaking after Spurs' win over Ajax, Mauricio Pochettino said it could be a moment to 'close a chapter' Speaking after Spurs' win over Ajax, Mauricio Pochettino said it could be a moment to 'close a chapter'

"We need to make that step. Of course, we realise we can continue in this process, we can put Tottenham with the best teams in the world."

Tottenham are preparing to face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1 - the first time in their history they have reached the final of the competition.

Lucas Moura scored a dramatic winner to send Tottenham to the Champions League final

Despite the Spurs' European successes and top-four Premier League finishes in recent seasons, Pochettino says he is committed to achieving more with the club.

"Still there is a lot of work to do but I am so motivated to stay in Tottenham and give Tottenham what they deserve," he added.

"Now it's about finishing the Champions league and then to talk about how to build the new step.

"It's between us and the owner, Daniel, to know his ideas and share, and then design the plan to reach the last step, and be in a position that makes us to dream and believe we can be real contenders."