Tottenham Hotspur News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

David Beckham meets Mauricio Pochettino on Tottenham training ground visit

Last Updated: 23/05/19 6:07am

David Beckham was a special guest at Tottenham's training complex on Wednesday (Credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)
David Beckham was a special guest at Tottenham's training complex on Wednesday (Credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

David Beckham paid a visit to Tottenham's training ground on Wednesday and later described Mauricio Pochettino as a "gentleman".

Beckham watched as Spurs stepped up their preparations for the Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

Afterwards, he took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the Tottenham boss.

"Great to spend the morning with Mauricio today," he wrote.

"Thank you for welcoming me and showing me around the amazing training complex…What a gentleman @spurs official."

Also See:

Beckham's presence also appeared to inspire the players with Harry Kane later tweeting: "Great to spend some time with David Beckham today. A real legend of the game!"

Kane also tweeted a picture of himself training alongside some of his team-mates with his fitness in doubt ahead of the final against their Premier League rivals.

Sky Sports Racing Selector

Select 7 winners for your chance to win £1,000

Trending

©2019 Sky UK