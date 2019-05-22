David Beckham meets Mauricio Pochettino on Tottenham training ground visit

David Beckham was a special guest at Tottenham's training complex on Wednesday (Credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

David Beckham paid a visit to Tottenham's training ground on Wednesday and later described Mauricio Pochettino as a "gentleman".

Beckham watched as Spurs stepped up their preparations for the Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

Afterwards, he took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the Tottenham boss.

"Great to spend the morning with Mauricio today," he wrote.

"Thank you for welcoming me and showing me around the amazing training complex…What a gentleman @spurs official."

Beckham's presence also appeared to inspire the players with Harry Kane later tweeting: "Great to spend some time with David Beckham today. A real legend of the game!"

Great to spend some time with David Beckham today. A real legend of the game! pic.twitter.com/VpVb7h9g74 — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 22, 2019

Kane also tweeted a picture of himself training alongside some of his team-mates with his fitness in doubt ahead of the final against their Premier League rivals.