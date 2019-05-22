David Beckham meets Mauricio Pochettino on Tottenham training ground visit
By Richard Cooke
Last Updated: 23/05/19 6:07am
David Beckham paid a visit to Tottenham's training ground on Wednesday and later described Mauricio Pochettino as a "gentleman".
Beckham watched as Spurs stepped up their preparations for the Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.
Afterwards, he took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the Tottenham boss.
"Great to spend the morning with Mauricio today," he wrote.
"Thank you for welcoming me and showing me around the amazing training complex…What a gentleman @spurs official."
Beckham's presence also appeared to inspire the players with Harry Kane later tweeting: "Great to spend some time with David Beckham today. A real legend of the game!"
Great to spend some time with David Beckham today. A real legend of the game! pic.twitter.com/VpVb7h9g74— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 22, 2019
Kane also tweeted a picture of himself training alongside some of his team-mates with his fitness in doubt ahead of the final against their Premier League rivals.