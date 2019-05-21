Fernando Llorente could still have Tottenham future despite contract expiring next month

Fernando Llorente joined Spurs in the summer of 2017 from Swansea

Fernando Llorente could still have a future at Tottenham despite his contract expiring at the end of next month.

Spurs have missed a deadline in his current deal to extend it by a further year - but the club are still considering talks with the striker over fresh terms, Sky Sports News understands.

Llorente is now free to speak to other clubs however, and has attracted interest from elsewhere after impressing in place of the injured Harry Kane this season, especially in their dramatic Champions League semi-final victory over Ajax in Amsterdam.

Fernando Llorente was influential in Lucas Moura’s memorable winning goal in the semi-final against Ajax

The 34-year-old, who scored as Spurs knocked out Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in earlier rounds, was influential in Lucas Moura's memorable winning goal to book their place in the final against Liverpool in 11 days' time.

Tottenham will then look to deal with their transfers and contracts business after the final in Madrid on June 1, as they get set for a busy summer of activity, which could include discussions with Llorente.

The Spain international joined Spurs in the summer of 2017 from Swansea, where he had scored 15 goals in 35 appearances, after youngster Vincent Janssen had struggled to make the grade as Kane's successor.

Llorente has since scored 13 goals in all competitions for Tottenham, eight of which have come this season along with five assists, as Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League.