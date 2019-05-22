European paper round-up: Antoine Griezmann Barcelona move in doubt

Antoine Griezmann had been widely tipped to join Barcelona

With Antoine Griezmann's Barcelona move in doubt and more, here's the back pages from around Europe on Wednesday.

Spain

Barcelona have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman has been tipped to join the La Liga champions after announcing his exit from Atletico Madrid. However, the transfer is now in doubt and Barca are exploring alternative targets. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs interested in Real Madrid playmaker Isco. The 27-year-old would cost approximately £105m. (Sport)

Barcelona are keen to offload centre-back Samuel Umtiti but the player wants to remain at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman’s injury woes restricted him to just 13 La Liga appearances during the 2018/19 campaign. (Catalunya Radio)

Atletico Madrid are set to activate Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez’s £26.4m release clause. Atleti are desperate for defensive reinforcements with Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez and Juanfran all leaving the Wanda Metropolitano this summer. (El Mundo)

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. The 22-year-old is one of several players set to leave Real this summer with Spurs said to be the frontrunners for his signature. Arsenal and Juventus have also expressed an interest in the former Real Betis man, who would cost between £40-50m. (El Desmarque via Sport Witness)

France

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain both failed in their attempts to convince Raphael Varane to leave Real Madrid. The France international had been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital but has since confirmed his desire to remain and help Zinedine Zidane’s rebuild. (L’Equipe)

Italy

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli met with Maurizio Sarri on Sunday evening over the soon-to-be-vacant managerial position at the Italian champions. Sarri's future at Chelsea is uncertain despite finishing third in the Premier League and guiding the Blues to the Carabao Cup and Europa League finals. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

However, a report from Italian journalist Federico Gennarelli has claimed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has agreed a four-year contract with Juve. Guardiola recently rubbished speculation linking him with a move to Italy. (RadioSportiva)

Juventus have also opened talks with a third candidate, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the Italian club's sporting director Fabio Paratici said to have met with the Argentine's representatives. (Calciomercato)

Napoli are weighing up a shock bid for outgoing Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi. The 33-year-old last week announced he will leave the Giallorossi after 18 years at the club. Carlo Ancelotti and the Napoli hierarchy are said to admire De Rossi's leadership qualities and feel he would have a positive impact on the dressing room. (CalcioNapoli)

Juventus have revived their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and have re-opened talks ahead of a potential move for the Serbian. The 24-year-old was linked with Juve last summer. (Sky Italia)

Juve are also keen on signing Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi. Although Gonzalo Higuain is expected to return to Turin this summer, the Serie A winners are keen to add more firepower up top before resuming their quest for Champions League glory. (Tuttosport)

Germany

James Rodriguez has decided to leave Bayern Munich this summer. The Colombian is coming towards the end of his two-year loan deal at the Allianz Arena. Although his Real Madrid future is unclear, he does not wish to remain with the Bundesliga champions. (Sky Germany)

After confirming the arrival of defender Nico Schulz, Borussia Dortmund are expected to announce deals for Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt and Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard in the coming days. (Bild)