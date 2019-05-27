Moussa Sissoko feeling 'very happy' ahead of Tottenam's Champions League final

1:05 Moussa Sissoko says he's happy with his season at Tottenham after taking time to adapt to the club Moussa Sissoko says he's happy with his season at Tottenham after taking time to adapt to the club

Moussa Sissoko admits he has come a long way since joining Tottenham and is feeling "very happy" ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Sissoko has earned plaudits for his performances this season after playing a crucial role in Spurs' unprecedented run to the final, which takes place in Madrid on Saturday.

The 29-year-old France international arrived from Newcastle in 2016 for £30m but struggled to make an instant impact in north London.

However, Sissoko admitted at Monday's press conference that he feels pleased with his performances this campaign, making 29 appearances in the Premier League and featuring nine times in the Champions League.

He said: "Since I came here I always tried to give my best.

"You know the beginning wasn't easy for me but sometimes when you move teams you need time to adapt with new systems and new players.

"This year has been good and I am very happy with that and I can keep going."

Moussa Sissoko celebrating Tottenham's 3-3 aggregate triumph over Ajax in the Champions League semi-finals

Spurs will be playing in their first Champions League final ever when they face Liverpool on June 1.

A stunning comeback in the semi-final second leg against Ajax secured their place in Madrid, with Sissoko beginning the move which ended in Lucas Moura completing his hat-trick in Amsterdam.

Tottenham suffered two 2-1 defeats to the Reds this season in the Premier League, but Sissoko insists his team cannot focus too much on Liverpool going into Saturday's final.

"Champions League is another competition and we know Liverpool have had a great season," he added. "They will be ready for it especially because they lost [in the final] last season.

"But the most important thing is to be thinking of ourselves not too much about the opposition.

"We all need to challenge and we have to give our best and if we do it we can beat any team, in the past we have showed it.

"Every time we were close to be out but we showed a lot of character to win the game."