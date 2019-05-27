Tottenham's Harry Kane progressing well for Champions League final, says Mauricio Pochettino

1:15 Mauricio Pochettino delivers 'good news' on Harry Kane at his Tottenham press conference ahead of Saturday's Champions League final Mauricio Pochettino delivers 'good news' on Harry Kane at his Tottenham press conference ahead of Saturday's Champions League final

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham are "very positive" that Harry Kane can recover from an ankle injury in time to play in Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool.

England captain Kane has missed nine games since injuring his ankle in Spurs' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 9.

But he returned to full training this weekend, along with Jan Vertonghen, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez, and Pochettino is optimistic he will have the quartet available for the match at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

"Harry Kane in the last week, since Friday or Saturday, has started to be involved with the group," Pochettino said.

"His situation is very positive. We have one week ahead until Saturday to evaluate [him] and see how he is progressing.

"But of course, like I have said in the past, it is so important for him to feel well and he is very positive.

"We will see what happens. I am not telling you he is going to be fit 100 per cent or that he is going to be available to play from the beginning or be on the bench or be out but we are so, so positive and happy with the progression.

"Jan Vertonghen, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez are in the same process. Those four players have started Friday and Saturday to be involved with the group.

"That means for everyone it is very positive that they can maybe available at the weekend. That is very good news for us."

Tottenham have played Liverpool twice this season in the Premier League, losing 2-1 on both occasions, at Wembley on September 15 and at Anfield on March 31.

But Pochettino says those defeats will have no bearing on what happens this weekend.

"Along with the World Cup final, the final of the Champions League is one of the biggest games in the world," Pochettino said.

"It is going to be a different game, we cannot prepare for a final of the Champions League on what happened a few months ago.

"The circumstances are completely different, the circumstances are the circumstances.

"It is going to be different, that is why our focus is on ourselves."

Pochettino swerved a question about his own future when asked by a member of the Italian media whether he might one day manage in Serie A.

"Today no one is more important than the game that we have ahead, Tottenham deserve that we are all 100 per cent focused on the game. We can make history, we can provide our fans the best happiness in football," he said.