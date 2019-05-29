Maurizio Sarri to hold talks over his Chelsea future on Thursday

1:25 Maurizio Sarri says he will hold talks with Chelsea about Eden Hazard and his own future when the club return from Baku Maurizio Sarri says he will hold talks with Chelsea about Eden Hazard and his own future when the club return from Baku

Maurizio Sarri says he will discuss his future with Chelsea on Thursday following their Europa League final victory over Arsenal.

​​​​Sarri is Juventus' number one target to become their new manager, according to Sky in Italy, and it is understood he is open to a return to Italy.

But he finishes his debut season in England at Chelsea with a Europa League title and also led the club to a League Cup final and third place in the Premier League, which guarantees Champions League football next season.

Now that the season is over, Sarri says he will be holding talks with the Chelsea hierarchy about his future.

"I have to speak to my club," he said in his post-match press conference.

"The season finished one hour ago. Tomorrow I begin to speak to the club like in every club at the end of the season. We need to know what the club can do for me and what I can do better for the club.

"Also the club need to speak with me. In a couple of days we have to decide but at the moment we are talking about nothing.

"I love the Premier League and the level of competition. I am lucky because I am at Chelsea, one of the best clubs in the Premier League and championships in the world.

"At the moment I am happy but I want to know if the club is happy and if we can improve. It's normal but I will discuss with the owner, director and president at the end of the season [as] with every club."

Eden Hazard and Maurizio Sarri shake hands as the forward is substituted in the Europa League final

Straight after Chelsea's victory Eden Hazard strongly hinted he wants to leave Chelsea. Sarri revealed post-match that he was already aware of his decision and wants to respect his wishes.

He added: "Hazard is a wonderful player but you have to spend two to three months to understand him as a man. But when you understand him he is a wonderful man.

"I knew that Eden wanted to leave of course but as I said in every press conference I want to respect his decision."

After a lacklustre goalless first half in Baku, Sarri says he asked his players to play with "more courage".

"At half time I asked my players to play with more courage," he said.

"Also if we could risk to lose but I wanted a team with more courage for moving the ball better and the players did it well in the second half. We played good football against a difficult opponent.

"In the offensive phase and counter-attacks they are dangerous so we played good football for the fans also I think."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.