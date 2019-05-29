Eden Hazard says goodbye to Chelsea with two goals in Europa League final win over Arsenal

Eden Hazard with the Europa League trophy

Eden Hazard has strongly hinted his two-goal performance in Chelsea's 4-1 Europa League win over Arsenal will be his final appearance for the club.

The Belgian is entering the final year of his contract at Chelsea, who value Hazard at £130m, but Real Madrid are confident of signing him for no more than £88m, Sky Sports News understands.

Hazard, who has been with Chelsea for seven seasons and won six major honours with the club, told BT Sport after the final: "I think for the fans, for the boys, for the manager, for the staff, this is a great trophy to win.

"I don't know yet [where my future lies]. I think it will be decided in a few days. My target today was to win the trophy that's it. That was the only thing in my mind.

"I took my decision already. I said that two weeks ago. Now it's depending on the club. Both clubs. I'm just waiting. We will see. We will know in a couple of days.

"I think it's a goodbye. But in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Maybe it's time for a new challenge."

Love Eden Hazard! The best @premierleague player for now!! #UEFAEuropaLeagueFinal — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 29, 2019

"I knew Eden wanted to leave"

Maurizio Sarri praised Hazard's personality after the final and revealed he had been expecting Hazard to leave Chelsea for some time.

Eden Hazard and Maurizio Sarri shake hands as the forward is substituted in the Europa League final

"As you know he's a wonderful player but you have to spend 2-3 months to understand him as a man," said Sarri. "When you're able to understand him as a man he's a wonderful man.

"I knew that Eden wanted to leave, of course, but as I say in every press conference I want to respect his decision. Now I have to speak to my club."

1:25 Maurizio Sarri says he will hold talks with Chelsea about Eden Hazard and his own future when the club return from Baku. Maurizio Sarri says he will hold talks with Chelsea about Eden Hazard and his own future when the club return from Baku.

"Hazard deserves Real move"

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has told Sky Sports News Hazard's double against Arsenal was a fine way to finish his Blues career and he deserves a move to Real Madrid.

"Hazard waved goodbye to the crowd and hugged a few players as he was going off," said Sinclair. "Could that be the last time we see Hazard in a Chelsea shirt? I think we'll know the outcome of that very soon.

1:21 We take a look at some of Eden Hazard’s best Premier League goals this season amid speculation he could be set to leave Stamford Bridge. We take a look at some of Eden Hazard’s best Premier League goals this season amid speculation he could be set to leave Stamford Bridge.

"To finish off with two goals is surely fitting for how he has performed for Chelsea over the last seven years.

"It's a big one. The decision is Hazard's and everyone at Chelsea will respect the decision as well. I think he has earned the right to go and play for one of the European giants after what he has done at Chelsea over the last seven years.

"For me, he has been the best player at Chelsea for the last seven years. I think he has got himself up there amongst Europe's best - he's in the same breath as your Ronaldos and Messis.

"It looks like he will go to Real Madrid and I think he deserves a move at this time in his career. Good luck to him."

The stats

2 - Eden Hazard is the first player to score a brace in the final of a major UEFA competition for an English club since Mark Hughes for Manchester United against Barcelona in the 1991 Cup Winners' Cup final. Spark. #UELfinal #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/G5b90HMjzL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2019

Hazard is among the top scorers in the Premier League over the last seven years

Hazard has completed more dribbles than any other Premier League player since August 2012

Hazard ranks among the top assisters in the Premier League in that time, too

Hazard has created more chances than any other Premier League player during his time at Chelsea

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.